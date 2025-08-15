  1. Residential Customers
Germany Coman becomes Ronaldo's teammate at Al-Nassr

SDA

15.8.2025 - 22:08

Moving to the desert after a decade at Bayern: Kingsley Coman
Moving to the desert after a decade at Bayern: Kingsley Coman
Keystone

After ten seasons, French international Kingsley Coman is leaving Bayern Munich to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Keystone-SDA

15.08.2025, 22:08

15.08.2025, 22:09

The 29-year-old attacking player has signed a three-year contract with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's club, which will earn him a salary of 20 million euros per season. The transfer fee for the left-back is rumored to be 30 million euros.

Coman, who was repeatedly set back by injuries during his time in Munich, will be remembered by Bayern fans not least for his header in the German record champions' 1-0 win over Paris St. Germain in the Champions League final in the summer of 2020.

