Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will undergo surgery on his left shoulder due to persistent problems.
The operation on the shoulder joint, which had been planned for some time, was successful, the Spanish record champions announced. The England international will now begin a rehabilitation phase.
The club of new coach Xabi Alonso has not announced how long he will be out of action. Most recently, the Spanish media had been talking about a forced break of up to three months. In that case, Bellingham would also miss England national team coach Thomas Tuchel's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.