Forced break for one of the best footballers in the world: Jude Bellingham had to undergo shoulder surgery Keystone

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will undergo surgery on his left shoulder due to persistent problems.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The operation on the shoulder joint, which had been planned for some time, was successful, the Spanish record champions announced. The England international will now begin a rehabilitation phase.

The club of new coach Xabi Alonso has not announced how long he will be out of action. Most recently, the Spanish media had been talking about a forced break of up to three months. In that case, Bellingham would also miss England national team coach Thomas Tuchel's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.