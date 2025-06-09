Cristiano Ronaldo casually shoulders the winner's trophy after winning the Nations League final Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's big hero after winning the Nations League final. The superstar receives plenty of praise and clarifies his own future.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Cristiano Ronaldo savored his triumph in the Nations League final to the full. The five-time world footballer was clearly delighted after his dramatic victory over European champions Spain. "I have many titles, but there's nothing better than winning with the national team," he said after winning the penalty thriller. For him, it was the third title with the national team after winning the 2016 European Championship and the Nations League in 2019.

The 40-year-old provided an impressive answer to the much-discussed question of what he can still give Portugal's selection at this Final Four tournament. He scored the winning goal in the 2:1 semi-final against hosts Germany and the interim 2:2 in the final against Spain.

Ronaldo played a "decisive role" in this triumph, explained his coach Roberto Martinez. The outstanding Nuno Mendes also paid tribute to his captain: "We're very happy for him, he deserves it. He helps us a lot, on and off the pitch. He has a winning mentality, he's a role model. We are happy to have him."

His heart beats for Portugal

Ronaldo had to watch the penalty shoot-out from the sidelines after being substituted shortly before extra time. The superstar explained that he had picked up a minor injury during the warm-up and then played anyway. "If I had to break my leg for the national team, I would do it," Ronaldo continued.

Once the penalty shoot-out had been decided, there was no stopping him. Completely distraught and with tears in his eyes, "CR7" stormed onto the pitch after the last penalty. Later, he casually shouldered the silver trophy and strolled over to his team-mates, then heaved it into the Munich night sky.

Future probably with Al-Nassr

But what next for Portugal's record goalscorer? His contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia expires at the end of the month, but his future is likely to remain there. "Nothing will change," the Portuguese sports portal "Ojogo" quoted the 40-year-old as saying. He feels good and is enjoying it, the attacker had already said before the Nations League final.

Winning the title should give him and the Portuguese team an extra boost - also with a view to next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.