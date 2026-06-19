The so-called hydration breaks are often used for tactical adjustments Keystone

Fans in the stadiums are growing increasingly vocal in their displeasure over the controversial hydration breaks at the World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the second week of the World Cup, boos and whistles are increasingly heard when the referee interrupts the match for three minutes around the 22-minute mark of each half.

On Thursday, for example, there were loud boos during co-host Canada’s second group stage match against Qatar (6–0) in Vancouver. During the 1–1 draw between the Czech Republic and South Africa in Atlanta, the discontent was significantly greater than it had been during the first match at that stadium between Spain and Cape Verde. There was also audible disapproval of the newly introduced “hydration breaks” during Switzerland’s 4–1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Inglewood, as well as during the England–Croatia match in Arlington and the Ghana–Panama match in Toronto.

This World Cup innovation effectively turns two halves into a four-quarter format, which Americans are very familiar with from other sports. According to FIFA, the model was created out of concern for the physical strain on the players. However, quite a few people consider this explanation a pretext. Because TV networks also use the breaks for additional commercial breaks—and because the climate in many locations wouldn’t require drinking breaks—a debate has flared up over the measure’s usefulness. Especially since the flow of the game is often noticeably disrupted by the additional breaks.