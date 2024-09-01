Enzo Crivelli scores the 1:0 against Winterthur with a penalty Keystone

After two defeats, Servette are back to winning ways. The Geneva side celebrated a 1-0 away win against Winterthur.

SDA

Despite Thursday's exhausting game against Chelsea, the visitors looked fresher at the Schützenmatte. They took control of the game right from the start and had their first big chance in the 9th minute through Enzo Crivelli, but Winterthur goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino was on hand to save. Twelve minutes later, the duel was replayed thanks to a handball penalty, which Crivelli won this time.

The one goal was enough for Servette to secure their fourth win of the season. The Winterthur team, who mainly played with young forwards, were once again harmless in offense. It was only in the final phase that coach Ognjen Zaric's team put up a fight, but they were unable to equalize. FCW thus failed to score for the fourth time in a row, with Matteo Di Giusto remaining the only scorer.

Servette, meanwhile, showed a reaction to the 6-0 defeat against Basel in the last championship match and kept a clean sheet for the first time in the sixth round.

Telegram and table

Winterthur - Servette 0:1 (0:1)

SR San. - Goal: 21 Crivelli (penalty) 0:1.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler (46. Krasniqi), Lekaj, Arnold, Diaby; Stillhart, Araz (84. Gomis); Schneider (61. Durrer), Di Giusto, Chiappetta (61. Maluvunu); Fofana.

Servette: Frick; Magnin, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou (70. Sawadogo); Stevanovic, Cognat, Ondoua, von Moos (60. Kutesa); Antunes (86. Douline); Crivelli (60. Guillemenot).

Cautions: 19th Diaby, 66th Mazikou.

Ranking: 1. Servette 6/12 (10:13). 2. Zurich 4/10 (10:4). 3. Lucerne 5/10 (10:6). 4. Basel 6/10 (15:6). 5. Sion 6/10 (10:6). 6. St. Gallen 4/9 (9:4). 7. Lugano 4/9 (9:6). 8. Yverdon 6/5 (6:10). 9. Lausanne-Sport 5/4 (7:13). 10. Grasshoppers 6/4 (7:11). 11. Winterthur 6/4 (3:10). 12th Young Boys 6/3 (7:14).

