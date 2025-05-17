Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner is delighted with the great success Keystone

Crystal Palace surprisingly wins the FA Cup and secures the first title in the club's history. The team from London beat Manchester City 1:0 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Crystal Palace has come close to winning the FA Cup twice before. In 1990, it led in the final against Manchester United both in regular time and in extra time, but after a 3:3 draw, a replay had to be played to decide the match - which was lost 0:1. In 2016 against the same opponents, Crystal Palace equalized in the 81st minute to make it 1-1 before losing 2-1 in extra time.

Now the team of Austrian coach Oliver Glasner managed to hold on for a 1-0 win. The goal was scored in the 16th minute by Eberechi Eze, who didn't hesitate after Daniel Munoz's cross into the penalty area - Manchester's Swiss defender Manuel Akanji was a little too far away. The best chance to equalize for the favourites was missed by Omar Marmoush, who failed to beat the outstanding Dean Henderson with a penalty in the 36th minute.

The defeat, despite 78 percent possession, fits in with Manchester City's unsuccessful season. Coach Pep Guardiola's team lost sight of their fifth league title in a row early on, and the Skyblues also failed early on in the Champions League.