Lots of fight, little flair: The match between the Czech Republic and South Africa ends in a draw Keystone

The Czech Republic fails to secure its first win at the World Cup in North America. Following their opening loss to South Korea, the Europeans could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Atlanta in a lackluster match.

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Michal Sadilek gave the Czech Republic the lead as early as the 6th minute, but South Africa equalized in the 83rd minute on a penalty kick converted by Teboho Mokoena. Despite having only one point each, both teams still have a chance to advance to the knockout round ahead of their final group stage match.