Dan Ndoye is moving from Serie A to the Premier League. The 24-year-old Swiss international has signed a five-year contract with Nottingham Forest, as announced by the club.

Ndoye will replace Swedish winger Anthony Elanga, who has moved to league rivals Newcastle United, at last season's seventh-placed club. According to media reports, the English club will pay a transfer fee of 40 million euros, which would make Ndoye the second most expensive signing in the club's history.

The club with controversial president Evangelos Marinakis has qualified for the Europa League, meaning it will play on the international stage again this season for the first time in 30 years.

For Ndoye, it is the next stage in an extraordinary development. After the Lausanne junior initially struggled to establish himself at Nice, he got off to a fresh start at FC Basel. This was followed by a move to Bologna, where he played an important role in attack. Last season, Ndoye played 41 competitive matches in the league, cup and Champions League, scoring nine goals. The Vaud native has made 22 appearances for the national team to date.