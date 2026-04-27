On Sunday, May 10, 2026, the Wings for Life World Run will take place for the 13th time in Zug. Daniela Ryf will also be taking part. The former top triathlete raves about the event.

Jan Arnet

Daniela Ryf about ...

... her motivation for the Wings for Life World Run

"We want to run for those who can't. The idea is that paraplegia can one day be cured - and that's what we're raising money for at the Wings for Life World Run.

Wings for Life World Run Der Flagship Run in Zug ist bereits ausverkauft. In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein finden zahlreiche organisierte App Run Events statt. The flagship run in Zug is already sold out. Numerous organized app run events take place in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.



In 2025, a total of 310,724 people from 191 nations in 170 countries were registered worldwide, setting a new record. A total of 8.6 million euros was raised for spinal cord injury research. Over 11,000 participants were counted across Switzerland.



100% of all entry fees and donations go towards spinal cord research and help to cure paraplegia.

But it's also an incredibly great event. So many different people come together. For once, it's not about being fast, but simply having fun and running for a good cause - that's what makes the event so special."

... Her greatest experience

"It was great fun last year. I was allowed to pace the half marathon and Franjo von Allmen ran 23 kilometers with me at the end.

It was cool to see that skiers also really push themselves in the endurance area. I'm looking forward to seeing who I meet this time."

Daniela Ryf with Franjo von Allmen, Anouk Vergé-Dépré in the background. Red Bull

... her most special run

"The first time I ran in 2014, I was at a wedding the day before. I got home quite late - and also drank a lot of wine. The race was at midday - to this day, that's still my record for a marathon. It was of course an extreme surprise after such an evening to suddenly feel so good."

... Her race forecast

"I will maybe run between 15 and 20 kilometers. If it's faster then - that's good too. And otherwise it's okay too. That's what makes the Wings for Life World Run so special: You can just start running and it's quite certain that you'll finish, because the car comes from behind."

These Swiss sports celebrities will be at the start in 2026 Fabian Bösch

Liv Broder

Maxime Chabloz

Simon Ehammer

Mathilde Gremaud

Jérémie Heitz

Nicolas Hojac

Camille Losserand

Marco Odermatt

Daniela Ryf

Gian Sutter

Anouk Vergé-Dépré

Zoé Vergé-Dépré

Judith Wyder Show more

Information about the Wings for Life World Run

At the Wings for Life World Run, all participants worldwide start at the same time. Whether you are a professional, amateur or beginner runner - it's not speed that counts here, but working together for a good cause. There is no classic finish line: instead, 30 minutes after the start, the "Catcher Car" takes up the chase and gradually catches up with everyone - runners and wheelchair users alike.

All entry fees and donations go 100 percent to spinal cord research. Last year, an impressive 8.6 million euros was raised. The big goal: to cure paraplegia.

On May 10, 2026, the Wings for Life World Run will take place for the 13th time in Zug. With 310,724 participants from 170 countries worldwide, the last edition in 2025 was a complete success. This year, 8,300 participants have registered for the run in Zug - including Swiss sports stars such as Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen and Simon Ehammer.

While the run in Zug is sold out, registration via the App Run is still possible. Numerous organized App Run events are taking place on this day, for example in Schaffhausen, Geneva, Zweisimmen (BE) and Zurich (Balgrist).

The format? Completely different from other runs: All participants worldwide start at the same time at 13:00 CET. And instead of heading towards a finish line, it comes towards them - in the form of the "Catcher Car". While leisurely participants are already overtaken at kilometer 5, top runners sometimes make it to kilometer 60.

Live on blue Sport

If you prefer to watch the running spectacle on TV, blue Sport is the right place for you. blue Sport will be broadcasting the Wings for Life World Run live on Sunday, May 10 from 12.45 pm.

All information about the Wings for Life World Run and how to take part at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com