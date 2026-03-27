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ATP David Goffin retires at the end of the year

SDA

27.3.2026 - 14:22

Goffin's biggest victory - he defeated Roger Federer (right) in the semi-finals of the Masters Cup in London
Goffin's biggest victory - he defeated Roger Federer (right) in the semi-finals of the Masters Cup in London
Keystone

David Goffin (35), the first Belgian to make it into the top ten of the tennis world rankings (2017 as number 7), announced his retirement at the end of the season in a video posted on social media. A knee injury, which continues to cause him problems, made the decision easier for Goffin.

Keystone-SDA

27.03.2026, 14:22

27.03.2026, 15:06

Nine years ago, in his best season, Goffin qualified for the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, reached the Davis Cup final with Belgium (which he lost to France) and qualified for the final at the Masters Cup in London after beating Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Goffin celebrated six tournament victories on the ATP Tour.

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