Promotion League David Sesa takes over in Schaffhausen

SDA

29.12.2025 - 16:51

David Sesa takes over as coach of FC Schaffhausen with immediate effect
Keystone

David Sesa takes over at FC Schaffhausen on January 1. With the 52-year-old from Zurich, things should become quieter again in the coaching position in Schaffhausen.

Keystone-SDA

29.12.2025, 17:48

Recently, there has been a lot of coming and going among the coaches in Schaffhausen. Hakan Yakin coached FCS for a short time last spring. Before that, Ciriaco Sforza was on the sidelines. This season was started with Fabio Digenti; Teodoro Palatella was the interim solution for the last 82 days.

Most recently, David Sesa successfully led FC Rapperswil-Jona into the Challenge League. He should repeat this with Schaffhausen. In the current season in the Promotion League, however, Schaffhausen is much closer to the relegation places (five points ahead) than to promotion (23 points behind leaders Kriens).

Sesa has already worked as a coach in Bellinzona and as an assistant coach in Egypt (Al Ahly) and Belgium (RSC Anderlecht).

