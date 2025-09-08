David von Ballmoos played 263 games for YB - now he's moving to FC Lugano Keystone

David von Ballmoos is moving to FC Lugano on loan. The Ticino club also has an option to acquire him permanently, as announced by Young Boys.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has played for the Bernese club since 2017, where he spent his junior years. After 263 competitive matches, six league titles and two cup wins, Von Ballmoos will retire as the most successful player in the club's history.

The reason for the move was David von Ballmoos' desire for more playing time. At YB, he fell behind Marvin Keller in the goalkeeping hierarchy.