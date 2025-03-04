Davide Callà becomes assistant to national team coach Murat Yakin Keystone

Murat Yakin has a new assistant. Davide Callà will assist the Swiss national team coach in future.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In order for Callà to succeed YB coach Giorgio Contini at the Swiss Football Association, he needed the approval of FC Basel. The Winterthur native has been working there as an assistant since summer 2022, first under Alex Frei, then under Timo Schultz and Heiko Vogel and currently under Fabio Celestini.

As Callà's contract with FCB runs until the summer, the 40-year-old will be released by his club for two weeks for the next international friendly in March with the test matches in Northern Ireland (March 21) and in St. Gallen against Luxembourg (March 25). Callà will then move to the SFA with a fixed contract as of June 1. The association has not communicated how long this will run for.

Yakin and Callà are linked by the fact that they became Swiss champions together with FC Basel in the 2013/14 season. While midfielder Callà was also part of Basel's championship-winning team in the following three seasons, head coach Yakin's contract was not renewed at the time.

After his retirement in the summer of 2021, Callà launched his coaching career at FC Winterthur. The former Swiss youth international with Italian roots is considered a linguist. In addition to German and Italian, he also speaks French, Spanish and English.