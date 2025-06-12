  1. Residential Customers
Italy De Bruyne's move to Napoli perfect

SDA

12.6.2025 - 17:26

Kevin De Bruyne on his way to Italy
Kevin De Bruyne on his way to Italy
Keystone

Kevin De Bruyne is continuing his career in Serie A. As expected, the Belgian international is moving to Italian champions Napoli.

Keystone-SDA

12.06.2025, 17:26

12.06.2025, 18:03

The traditional club from southern Italy announced the transfer as perfect on Thursday. The soon-to-be 34-year-old midfielder signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third season.

De Bruyne left Manchester City on a free transfer after ten years. He won six English league titles and the Champions League once with the Citizens. In the process, the Belgian became a crowd favorite.

