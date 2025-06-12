Kevin De Bruyne on his way to Italy Keystone

Kevin De Bruyne is continuing his career in Serie A. As expected, the Belgian international is moving to Italian champions Napoli.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The traditional club from southern Italy announced the transfer as perfect on Thursday. The soon-to-be 34-year-old midfielder signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third season.

De Bruyne left Manchester City on a free transfer after ten years. He won six English league titles and the Champions League once with the Citizens. In the process, the Belgian became a crowd favorite.