The French security forces were particularly challenged in the streets of the capital Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain's triumph in the Champions League led to exuberant celebrations in France. At the end of the night, the authorities not only counted hundreds of arrests, but also two deaths.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the Ministry of the Interior announced in a preliminary assessment, 559 people were arrested across the country, the vast majority of them in Paris. 22 security forces and 7 firefighters were injured in the riots.

In Dax in the south of France, a young man was stabbed to death on the fringes of a fan celebration. The 17-year-old was injured late in the evening and died a good two hours later in hospital, according to the local public prosecutor's office. The crime took place in a place where several bars were broadcasting the match. However, it could not be connected to the game itself. Investigators are still looking for the perpetrator.

In Paris, a 20-year-old man died in the night after a car accident, according to police reports. They are investigating whether this is connected to the celebrations. The media had previously reported that the dead person in Paris was a woman who had been hit by a car by fans.

In northern France, a police officer was hit by an object and injured so severely that he had to be placed in an induced coma. There were no further details on most of the 192 injured. In Grenoble in eastern France, a car drove into a celebrating crowd. According to the police, it was an accident. Four members of a family were injured, two of them seriously.