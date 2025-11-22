One size too big: Young Boys dispatch bottom team Winterthur 5:0 Keystone

Young Boys celebrate a 5:0 victory against Winterthur in the 14th round of the Super League. The victory is more than deserved, even at this level.

This is not how Patrick Rahmen imagined his return to his old place of work. The 56-year-old Basel native, who coached Young Boys from July to October 2024, was thoroughly thrashed by Winterthur at the Wankdorf Stadium.

The home team led 4:0 after just 29 minutes, although the score could have been even more emphatic, as YB sinned several times when it came to finishing. The favorites then shifted down two gears in the second half. Fassnacht scored the final goal.

Jaouen Hadjam, who scored to make it 1-0 and set up two more goals, and Alvyn Sanches, who got on the scoresheet on his Super League debut after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, deserve special mention.

It was the third defeat in his fifth game as Winterthur coach for Rahmen, who only lasted 15 games as coach in Bern. While Young Boys seem to be getting back on track under Gerardo Seoane and consolidated 2nd place with their second win in a row, Winterthur remain bottom of the table with just six points.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Winterthur 5:0 (4:0)

24'942 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 7. Hadjam (Fassnacht) 1:0. 21. Bedia (Hadjam) 2:0. 27. Sanches (Virginius) 3:0. 29. Fassnacht (Hadjam) 4:0. 75. Fassnacht 5:0.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko (80. Andrews), Lauper, Benito, Hadjam (80. Smith); Raveloson (46. Pech), Gigovic; Fassnacht, Sanches (66. Males), Virginius (66. Cordova); Bedia.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler (33. Schneider), Martins, Durrer, Diaby; Jankewitz, Zuffi (34. Stéphane Cueni); Golliard (46. Rohner), Maluvunu (66. Beyer), Dansoko; Hunziker.

Remarks: Cautions: 47. Rohner.