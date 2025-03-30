Rodrigo Conceição and Mirlind Kryeziu celebrate the derby win Keystone

Basel and Lucerne returned to winning ways on Sunday in the 29th Super League round after a weaker phase before the international break. The Zurich derby was won by FC Zurich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Zurich were superior in their 289th clash with Grasshoppers and consequently won 2:1. Jean-Philippe Gbamin seconds before the break and Bledian Krasniqi in the 69th minute put FCZ 2:0 in front, before Adama Bojang (82nd) ensured a thrilling final phase. The Grasshoppers are now five points behind Yverdon and seven points clear of bottom-placed Winterthur.

Basel passed the test of patience at FC Winterthur (2:0) thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri. After the second-placed team in the table had bared their teeth at Zurich's tight defense for over a half, Xherdan Shaqiri scored his tenth goal of the season to make it 1-0. The captain later provided the assist for Bénie Traoré's 2-0.

For Lucerne, the 4:1 win in Lausanne went off without a hitch. Raoul Giger opened the scoring for the visitors with an own goal in the 3rd minute, who increased the lead to 3:0 by the 27th minute thanks to goals from Bung Meng Freimann (after an assist from brother Bung Hua) and Thibault Klidjé. After the break, Noë Dussenne scored for Lausanne and Adrian Grbic for Lucerne.

Servette, who won in Lugano on Saturday, are now two points ahead of first-placed Basel and four ahead of Lucerne in the table. They are followed by YB (-5 points to Servette) and Lugano and Zurich (-6 points each).

With the exception of Lugano, all of the top six teams won this weekend. Four rounds before the Super League is divided into the championship and relegation rounds, there are four points between sixth-placed FCZ and seventh-placed Lausanne-Sport.

Results and table:

Saturday: Young Boys - St. Gallen 1:0 (0:0). Sion - Yverdon 1:1 (0:1). Lugano - Servette 0:2 (0:1). - Sunday: Winterthur - Basel 0:2 (0:0). Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne 1:4 (0:3). Grasshoppers - Zurich 1:2 (0:1).

1. Servette 29/51 (49:39). 2. Basel 29/49 (59:31). 3. Lucerne 29/47 (53:45). 4. Young Boys 29/46 (45:35). 5. Lugano 29/45 (45:42). 6. Zurich 29/45 (41:40). 7. Lausanne-Sport 29/40 (46:41). 8. St. Gallen 29/39 (42:41). 9. Sion 29/35 (39:45). 10. Yverdon 29/32 (31:47). 11. Grasshoppers 29/27 (29:41). 12. Winterthur 29/20 (28:60).