Swiss Cup Derby on Lake Neuchâtel

SDA

4.12.2025 - 23:09

Four teams from the Super League meet in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup
Keystone

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup features two clashes between teams from the Super League.

Keystone-SDA

04.12.2025, 23:09

04.12.2025, 23:19

FC St. Gallen will host defending champions Basel. Grasshoppers, on the other hand, will face the cup team par excellence, FC Sion.

The easiest draw on paper was given to FC Luzern. The team from Central Switzerland will play against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League.

The quarter-finals, which will be played between February 3 and 5, 2026, also hold a special derby in store. Neuchâtel Xamax and Yverdon-Sport, two teams based on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel, will face each other.

