Dereck Kutesa makes the difference after coming on as a substitute and celebrates his 13th goal of the season more exuberantly than usual Keystone

Servette return to winning ways after ten weeks against leaders Basel of all teams. Geneva win 2:1 at home, with Dereck Kutesa making the difference as a substitute.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the second time in a row, Kutesa had to make do with a place on the substitutes' bench in the first half. Coach Thomas Häberli explained this before the game with "tactical reasons". However, it became clear after Kutesa's substitution that this was hardly true. Servette suddenly dominated the game and within 16 minutes the home team led 2:0, with Dereck Kutesa as the main protagonist.

With his first cross, Kutesa set up Alexis Antunes' header in the 50th minute to make it 1:0. Ten minutes later, the 27-year-old international striker scored his 13th goal of the season after a fast run. Basel then only managed to score the equalizer through Philip Otele, who held his own against Kasim Adams.

The real reason for Kutesa's (temporary) demotion is probably Servette's intention to sell. According to leaks, a move to Egypt was on the cards in recent days, which would have brought Servette a seven-figure transfer fee six months before the end of his contract. However, Kutesa, who celebrated his goal with visible anger in his stomach, rejected the offer.

FC Basel, who were without goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, who is suffering from a thigh injury, and with debutant Metinho in central midfield and full-back Kevin Rüegg, who made his first appearance since July 2024, did not look quite as lively three days after the 2-1 win against Luzern, and key player Xherdan Shaqiri was not quite as fresh.

Basel started well, but failed to take a lead into the break. An Anton Kade goal following a Shaqiri corner was disallowed because Adrian Barisic elbowed the ball as he headed it away. Instead of creating a four-point cushion in the table with a fourth win in a row, Basel's run was halted. Bradley Fink missed the last chance to equalize. The substitute striker placed a header poorly in the 87th minute.

Telegram:

Servette - Basel 2:1 (0:0)

10'021 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 50. Antunes (Kutesa) 1:0. 61. Kutesa (Stevanovic) 2:0. 73. Otele (Leroy) 2:1.

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Adams, Rouiller, Mazikou; Stevanovic, Nonge (69. Magnin), Cognat, Beniangba (46. Kutesa); Crivelli (69. Guillemenot), Antunes (85. Ondoua).

Basel: Salvi; Rüegg (58. Kevin Carlos), Barisic (85. Fink), Adjetey, Schmid; Kade, Avdullahu, Metinho (58. Leroy), Traoré (58. Van Breemen); Shaqiri, Otele (79. Sigua).

Remarks: Cautions: 27 Tsunemoto, 46 Cognat, 61 Kutesa, 79 Schmid.