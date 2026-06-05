First international match and goalscorer: Marie Müller Keystone

Germany's female footballers are the first European team to qualify for the 2027 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The DFB team's 2:0 victory over their closest rivals Norway means they are now in with a chance of winning their group.

Debutant Marie Müller (18th) and Carlotta Wamser (27th) scored the goals in front of 33,425 spectators in Cologne.

Ahead of the final match in Slovenia on Tuesday, two-time world champions Germany have a four-point lead in Group 4 of League A over Norway, who will have to make their way to the play-offs for the first Women's World Cup in South America this fall.