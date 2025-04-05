Lausanne snatch victory against Sion deep into stoppage time Keystone

Lausanne-Sport regained hope in the battle for a place in the Super League Champions League in extremis. The Vaud side win 2-0 against Sion thanks to two goals after the 96th minute.

Fousseni Diabaté and Teddy Okou scored in the 96th and 98th minute in the Stade de la Tuilière, which was once again packed with 9,200 spectators. The victory was accordingly fortunate, but not undeserved. And above all, it was a valuable one: instead of being almost impossible to catch up on five points, coach Ludovic Magnin's team go into the last two games before the division is split into two, three points behind sixth-placed FC Zurich. The goal difference is in Lausanne's favor (plus 7 to plus 1).

The Vaud side only struck when Sion finally activated their own attacking efforts. While the Valais side remained without any real goalscoring opportunities, Diabaté scored for the first time since the beginning of December. Okou's last goal was even a week longer ago. The game was interrupted for five minutes after an hour because smoke bombs were set off in the visitors' sector.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Sion 2:0 (0:0)

9192 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goals: 96. Diabaté (Koindredi) 1:0. 98. Okou (Sène) 2:0.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Senaya, Mouanga, Dussenne, Fofana (72. Poaty); Koindredi, Roche, Custodio (72. Diabaté); Okou, Ajdini (80. Sène), Baldé (86. Oviedo).

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Noé Sow, Ziegler, Marquinhos Cipriano; Kabacalman, Baltazar Costa; Chipperfield, Mirantschuk (75. Sorgic), Berdayes (75. Bouchlarhem); Chouaref (91. Kasami).

Remarks: Cautions: 20th Okou, 35th Custodio, 60th Chipperfield, 87th Sène, 89th Oviedo.