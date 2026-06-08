Michel Aebischer comments on the criticism of captain Granit Xhaka Keystone

Granit Xhaka's criticism after the 1:1 in the test match against Australia was appropriate, says Michel Aebischer. At the same time, he notes that the mood in the team remains good.

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Aebischer said at the press conference on Monday that he could understand the captain's words. "Granit wants everyone to give 100 percent for 90 minutes. And that wasn't quite the case in the test match against Australia." Xhaka's wake-up call was therefore appropriate. The statement also reflects the high expectations of the entire team. "We want to play a big tournament. And that definitely requires more."

However, the Pisa midfielder was not entirely in agreement with Xhaka's criticism of his training performance. There are also different types of players in this respect, he said. "There are those who sometimes act a little looser in training, but are ready on match day. And there are those who always have to go all out in training," says Aebischer. Due to the long journey, individual load management was also an issue. "But it's clear: the foundation for success is laid in training. Granit is absolutely right about that."

However, the 29-year-old summarized that the wake-up call did not create a bad mood. "We've known each other for a long time now. It takes more than that for unrest to arise among us."

The team is preparing for the first group game of the World Cup this week. This will take place on Saturday at 12.00 noon Swiss time against Qatar.