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Belgium Divock Origi retires

SDA

8.6.2026 - 19:07

Divock Origi celebrates scoring 2-0 in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham
Divock Origi celebrates scoring 2-0 in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham
Keystone

The 32-time Belgian international Divock Origi retires. "I have achieved my goals as a player," the 31-year-old striker announced on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2026, 19:07

08.06.2026, 19:13

Origi played for Lille, Liverpool, Wolfsburg, Milan and Nottingham during his career. His last appearance was over two years ago. He celebrated his greatest successes at Liverpool FC, winning the Champions League in 2019 and the league title the following season.

On the way to the Champions League triumph, Origi contributed two goals in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona (4:0 after 0:3 in the first leg). In the final against Tottenham, he scored to make the final score 2:0.

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