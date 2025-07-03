A much easier day at the office than on Tuesday: Novak Djokovic reaches the 3rd round of Wimbledon for the 19th time Keystone

In the 2nd round, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic comes to an easy victory and erases a record set by Roger Federer. These are the facts of the 4th day of the tournament.

DJOKOVIC BEATS FEDERER'S RECORD. After a mixed start to the match, in which he complained of stomach problems at times, Novak Djokovic really found his feet in the tournament in the 2nd round. The seven-time champion and finalist of the last two years didn't give Dan Evans (ATP 154) the slightest chance with a 6:3, 6:2, 6:0 win. The only previous meeting between the two had been won by the Englishman four years ago. Djokovic needed less than two hours and reached the third round at Wimbledon for the 19th time - a record he previously shared with Roger Federer. In terms of the number of titles, however, the Swiss is one ahead of him.