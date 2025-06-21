  1. Residential Customers
World Cup Dortmund celebrate first win at Club World Cup

SDA

21.6.2025 - 20:15

Jobe Bellingham scores for the first time in Borussia Dortmund kit
Jobe Bellingham scores for the first time in Borussia Dortmund kit
Keystone

Borussia Dortmund, with Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, took a big step towards the round of 16 at the Club World Cup in the USA.

Keystone-SDA

21.06.2025, 20:15

21.06.2025, 20:37

After a 0-0 draw in the first match against Fluminense, the Bundesliga club beat South African serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3.

In the midday heat of Cincinnati, Dortmund fell behind to a goal from Lucas Ribeiro (11). But Felix Nmecha (16), Serhou Guirassy (34) and starting debutant Jobe Bellingham (45), the brother of Real star Jude Bellingham, turned the game in BVB's favor before the break. In the second half, coach Niko Kovac's team took a 4:1 lead thanks to an own goal from Khuliso Mudau (59'). However, it was still exciting as Iqraam Rayners (62') and Lebo Mothiba (90') brought Sundowns back to 3:4. Kobel had to let three of the four shots on his goal pass.

Dortmund will play HD Ulsan from South Korea again in Cincinnati on Wednesday in the final preliminary round match.

