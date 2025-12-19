Goalscorer Julian Brandt celebrates the early 1:0 with Niklas Süle Keystone

Borussia Dortmund ends the year 2025 with a home win. The Bundesliga runners-up won Friday's match of round 15 against Mönchengladbach 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Julian Brandt scored with a beautiful volley in the opening quarter of an hour and Maximilian Beier shortly before the final whistle in the 97th minute for BVB, who now have 32 points after 15 games. It is Dortmund's best haul at this stage for seven years. However, the gap to leaders Bayern Munich could still be nine points at the weekend.

Mönchengladbach, who are in mid-table, did little against the Dortmund defense around goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Nico Elvedi played through the Gladbach defense.