Maximilian Beier scored early for Dortmund to make it 1:0, but had to settle for a point in the end Keystone

Borussia Dortmund opened the second part of the Bundesliga season with a crazy draw. BVB drew 3-3 at Eintracht Frankfurt, with two goals scored in stoppage time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A Sunday shot from Mahmoud Dahoud in the 92nd minute gave Frankfurt the 3:2 and yet not the three points. Four minutes later, Carney Chukwuemeka made it 3:3 with a somewhat fortunate move. It was a deserved equalizer, not only because Nico Schlotterbeck had only hit the crossbar for Dortmund shortly before making it 2:3.

Dortmund had previously taken the lead twice, in the 10th minute through Maximilian Beier and midway through the second half through Felix Nmecha. Frankfurt responded quickly on both occasions. Can Uzun made it 1:1 with a penalty in the 22nd minute and the score was 2:2 just three minutes after Dortmund had taken the lead for the second time. Two new signings came to the fore: Younes Ebnoutalib, who had joined from second division side Elversberg, took advantage of an excellent assist from West Ham loanee Arnaud Kalimuendo to score the first Bundesliga goal of his career.

Swiss international keeper Gregor Kobel, whose involvement for BVB was uncertain until almost the last minute due to a cold and back pain, was powerless to prevent all the goals conceded.