Borussia Dortmund is strengthening its squad with Jobe Bellingham shortly before the Club World Cup.

The younger brother of Jude Bellingham, who made his breakthrough in Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid, has signed until 2030, the Bundesliga club has announced.

Jobe Bellingham last played for promoted Premier League side Sunderland. According to media reports, the transfer fee, excluding bonuses and potential transfer income for Sunderland, is expected to be just under 30 million Swiss francs.