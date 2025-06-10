  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Dortmund sign Jude Bellingham's brother

SDA

10.6.2025 - 15:39

Jobe Bellingham follows the example of his older brother Jude (pictured) and joins Dortmund
Jobe Bellingham follows the example of his older brother Jude (pictured) and joins Dortmund
Keystone

Borussia Dortmund is strengthening its squad with Jobe Bellingham shortly before the Club World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

10.06.2025, 15:39

10.06.2025, 15:43

The younger brother of Jude Bellingham, who made his breakthrough in Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid, has signed until 2030, the Bundesliga club has announced.

Jobe Bellingham last played for promoted Premier League side Sunderland. According to media reports, the transfer fee, excluding bonuses and potential transfer income for Sunderland, is expected to be just under 30 million Swiss francs.

More from the department

Soccer. Italy's preferred candidate Ranieri says no

SoccerItaly's preferred candidate Ranieri says no

EM25. Coach Sundhage interprets the worries about the national team positively

EM25Coach Sundhage interprets the worries about the national team positively

Wrestling. Co-victory for Orlik and Giger at the Glarner-Bündner

WrestlingCo-victory for Orlik and Giger at the Glarner-Bündner