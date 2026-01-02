Time in Dortmund is over: Pascal Gross Keystone

German international Pascal Gross is leaving Borussia Dortmund to play for Brighton in the English Premier League.

The move is financially lucrative for Borussia. The Bundesliga club will receive an estimated transfer fee of just under three million euros for the 34-year-old midfielder. The clubs did not provide any official details. Gross' contract at Dortmund would have expired in the summer.

Gross already played for the Premier League club, coached by Swiss-German dual national Fabian Hürzeler, from 2017 to 2024 before moving to Dortmund.

After a predominantly good first year at BVB, the veteran hardly got a chance to play under coach Niko Kovac and was also last considered for the national team in September. Back at his old stomping ground, Gross now wants to recommend himself once again for the World Cup in the summer.