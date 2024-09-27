  1. Residential Customers
Germany Dortmund's resurrection

SDA

27.9.2024 - 22:40

Reason to cheer again after the debacle in Stuttgart: Borussia Dortmund
Keystone

Borussia Dortmund turn an initially shaky 0:2 into a 4:2 win against local rivals Bochum. New signing Serhou Guirassy proves to be a savior in times of need.

27.09.2024, 22:40

Borussia Dortmund made a great effort to avoid defeat against VfL Bochum in the small Revier derby. Five days after the desolate performance in Stuttgart (1:5), coach Nuri Sahin's team managed a hard-fought 4:2 victory against their local rivals. Bochum had initially led 2:0.

After conceding two early goals from Matus Bero (16) and Dani de Wit (21), who gave the ball away to goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, BVB were threatened with another serious setback in front of 81,365 spectators. However, goals from Serhou Guirassy (44th/75th), Emre Can (61st/foul penalty) and Felix Nmecha (81st) turned the game around and, at least for one day, lifted BVB to second place in the table.

SDA

