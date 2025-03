Marco Odermatt has to be patient with his colleagues Keystone

Marco Odermatt is once again the downhill World Cup winner. The two races at the season finale in Sun Valley, Idaho, cannot take place.



The men's race, which was scheduled to start at 6.00 pm Swiss time, was first postponed to 9.00 pm, then to 9.30 pm - and finally canceled due to strong winds. The same applies to the women's race.

