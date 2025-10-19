Lucerne coach Mario Frick pushed his team to a late point win Keystone

Lucerne come back from 2-0 down to earn a point at home against Lausanne-Sport. The equalizer came in the 90th minute.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a disappointing first half (0-0), the fans were rewarded for their attendance after the break. Lausanne took a 2-0 lead thanks to a goal from Nicky Beloko (53') and an incredible own goal from Pius Dorn (74'). However, the Lucerne side were rewarded for their improved performance in the second half.

In the 84th minute, Kevin Spadanuda reduced the deficit to 1:2 with a shot, before substitute Latvian defender Andrejs Ciganiks equalized six minutes later with a magnificent left-footed shot into the top right-hand corner of the goal. This was absolutely right, as Lucerne did more for the game.

Lausanne must therefore continue to wait for their first away win of the current championship. Meanwhile, the central Swiss side failed to win for the eighth home game in a row (five defeats). Lucerne remained unbeaten against Lausanne for the eighth time in a row, drawing for the fifth time.

Telegram

Luzern - Lausanne-Sport 2:2 (0:0)

11'477 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 53rd Beloko 0:1. 74th Dorn (own goal) 0:2. 84th Spadanuda (Di Giusto) 1:2. 90th Ciganiks 2:2.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Bajrami, Freimann (60. Ciganiks); Abe; Owusu (85. Karweina), Di Giusto, Lucas Ferreira (60. Spadanuda); von Moos (60. Villiger), Grbic.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Fofana (60. Poaty); Custodio; Sigua (75. NDiaye), Lekoueiry (60. Butler-Oyedeji), Beloko (61. Roche); Bair, Diakite (87. Okoh).

Remarks: Cautions: 20th Knezevic, 30th Dorn, 58th Lekoueiry, 64th Bajrami, 94th Mouanga, 94th Karweina.