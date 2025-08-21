Servette, here with Lilian Njoh (left), put up a good fight in their clash with Shakhtar Donetsk Keystone

Servette fought out a 1-1 draw away from home against Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of the Conference League play-off. Lausanne-Sport and Besiktas Istanbul drew by the same scoreline.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Servette's Lamine Fomba could hardly have believed his eyes. The French midfielder ran into the penalty area from a corner kick in the 8th minute and was left completely alone in a central position. Unchallenged, the summer signing rose high and headed home to give Geneva the lead.

At the stadium in Krakow, where Shakhtar had found exile due to the war in Ukraine, the Servetti team mostly retreated far back into their own half of the pitch. They were able to hold on to their lead for a long time before the superior home team equalized in the 73rd minute, also from a corner kick.

Shakhtar then had several chances to score the winner, but Servette were lucky to hold on to the draw. The team of new coach Jocelyn Gourvennec has thus created a surprisingly good starting position for the second leg in Geneva next Thursday.

Inefficient Lausanne

Lausanne also put in a spirited performance against the clearly favored Besiktas and could have taken the lead several times in the first half. Instead, it was Milot Rashica, the Kosovan international, who put the visitors ahead shortly before the break and against the run of play.

Lausanne also fought unhappily for a long time in the second half. A corner kick in the 83rd minute finally brought redemption: defender Bryan Okoh was in the right place and scored his first goal in Lausanne kit to equalize.

However, Peter Zeidler's team cannot be truly satisfied with the draw, as a win would have been possible. They now need a win next week in the return match in Istanbul.

Telegrams:

Shakhtar Donetsk - Servette 1:1 (0:1)

Krakow (POL). - SR Walsh (SCO). - Goals: 8. Fomba 0:1. 73. Bondar 1:1.

Servette: Mall; Srdanovic, Bronn, Baron, Mazikou; Stevanovic (84. Magnin), Cognat, Fomba, Njoh; Varela (77. Mraz), Antunes (46. Jallow, 84. Morandi).

Lausanne-Sport - Besiktas Istanbul 1:1 (0:1)

SR Kringstad (NOR). - Goals: 45. Rashica 0:1. 83. Okoh 1:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga, Sow, Okoh, Poaty (92. Fofana); Soppy (63. Butler-Oyedeji), Roche, Custodio; Sène, Lekoueiry (87. Ajdini), Diakité (87. Sigua).