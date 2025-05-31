FC Zurich once again opts for a Dutch coach Keystone

FC Zurich has found a successor to coach Ricardo Moniz. His Dutch compatriot Mitchell van der Gaag will be in charge for the next two years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 53-year-old Van der Gaag began his career as a coach in January 2008 in Portugal with the second team of CS Maritimo. He was promoted to head coach of the first team at the same club in September 2009. Van der Gaag's next job was also in Portugal. With Belenenses, he achieved promotion to the top national league in the 2012/13 season. He later worked as a coach in Cyprus with Ermis Aradippou and in his home country with Eindhoven, Excelsior Rotterdam, NAC Breda and the second team of Ajax Amsterdam.

From 2021 to 2024, Van der Gaag was assistant to Erik ten Hag, first for one season at Ajax Amsterdam and then for two years at Manchester United, where he had Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen, among others, under his wing and won the English League Cup in 2023. He also took part in the Champions League with both clubs.

As an active player, Van der Gaag played as a central defender and played 208 competitive matches in the Dutch Eredivisie for Nijmegen, PSV Eindhoven, Sparta Rotterdam and Utrecht, among others. He was also under contract in Scotland with Motherwell, in Portugal with Maritimo and in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nasr.

According to Ancillo Canepa, President of FC Zurich, Van der Gaag was the preferred candidate to succeed Ricardo Moniz. "We are therefore very happy that we have been able to appoint such an experienced and competent head coach who can continue on our chosen path," Canepa is quoted as saying in the press release.

Moniz had to vacate the post after a disappointing season and only 13 months in charge. FC Zurich finished the Super League championship in 7th place in the relegation group. The separation was announced by the club's management at the beginning of the week.