A regular in the Tunisian national team and now back in a Servette kit: defender Dylan Bronn Keystone

Defender Dylan Bronn is returning to Servette. As the runners-up in the last Super League season announced, the 30-year-old defender has signed a contract until 2027.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bronn spent the last three years playing for Salernitana in Serie A and B. The 42-time Tunisian international has already been on loan at Servette for the second half of the 2024 season, making eleven appearances.