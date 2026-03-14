Thun cheer even in the driving snow Keystone

FC Thun's progress towards the championship title was not halted by falling behind against Grasshoppers. The promoted team won 5:1 on a snow-covered pitch in the Stockhorn Arena.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In nasty conditions with wet snow and a slippery white surface, Lee Young-Jun ended the Grasshoppers' 229-minute goal drought away from home after a quarter of an hour. However, the early lead did not help the leaders to their third away win or eleventh away point. Mattias Käit and Genis Montolio turned the deficit around in the first half with a double strike between the 33rd and 37th minute.

Lee was on hand to meet a sharp cross from Luke Plange. Käit scored with his heel after a corner and Montolio steered a long-range shot from Fabio Fehr into the net. Further goals before the break by Lee (40') and Fehr (45') were disallowed for offside and a foul on goalkeeper Justin Hammel respectively. After the break, Brighton Labeau (50'), Elmin Rastoder (61') and Furkan Dursun (80') made things clear with his first Super League goal on his 21st birthday. It was Rastoder's twelfth goal of the season, eight of which he scored after the turn of the year.

Thun thus continue their unstoppable march towards the sensational title as promoted champions. The home win against the team second from last in the table was the twelfth victory in a 13-game unbeaten streak. The lead in the table is still huge after the 30th of the 38 rounds.

Telegram:

Thun - Grasshoppers 5:1 (2:1)

10'014 spectators. - SR Blanco. - Goals: 17. Lee (Plange) 0:1. 33. Käit (Bertone) 1:1. 37. Montolio (Fehr) 2:1. 50. Labeau (Montolio) 3:1. 61. Rastoder (Labeau) 4:1. 80. Dursun (Reichmuth) 5:1.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Montolio, Bamert, Heule; Meichtry (64. Rupp), Bertone, Käit (77. Franke), Matoshi (64. Reichmuth); Labeau (70. Dursun), Rastoder (64. Ibayi).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Ngom, Diaby, Mikulic; Stroscio (79. Marques), Hassane, Abels, Krasniqi (66. Diarrassouba); Meyer; Lee (79. Clemente), Plange (91. Tsimba).

Remarks: Cautions: 6th Matoshi, 30th Diaby, 39th Abels, 65th Reichmuth.