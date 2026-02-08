Aliou Baldé secured a draw for FC St. Gallen in Lausanne Keystone

FC St. Gallen missed out on catching second-placed FC Lugano with a win in Lausanne. However, the eastern Swiss side were well served with a 1-1 draw.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The most important thing in Lausanne happened in the first nine minutes. Young Spaniard Omar Janneh, making his first appearance in the Vaud starting line-up, took less than two minutes to fire the hosts into the lead. St. Gallen responded shortly afterwards through the in-form Aliou Baldé, who benefited from an ideal pass into the deep by Carlo Boukhalfa.

Former Lausanne man Baldé, who has scored five goals in the last two months, almost scored another. In the 24th minute, his shot rebounded off the crossbar. After the break, Lausanne, coached by the former FCSG coach, dominated and also had an aluminum goal to lament in the 50th minute.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - St.Gallen 1:1 (1:1)

5594 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 2 Janneh (Butler-Oyedeji) 1:0. 9 Balde (Boukhalfa) 1:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Bergvall, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty (90. Fofana); Custodio (67. Roche); Lekoueiry (67. Mollet), Diakite (89. Traore), Beloko; Butler-Oyedeji (89. Ajdini), Janneh.

St.Gallen: Zigi; May (75. Kleine-Bekel), Stanic, Okoroji; Vandermersch, Stevanovic (89. Weibel), Daschner, Boukhalfa, Witzig (67. Ouattara); Vogt (67. Besio), Balde (66. Efekele).

Remarks: Cautions: 60 May, 70 Mollet, 88 Boukhalfa, 96 Beloko.