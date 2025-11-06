For Sergio Cordova and the Young Boys there was nothing to be gained in Thessaloniki with ten players Keystone

Young Boys suffer a brutal late defeat against the Greeks of PAOK Thessaloniki. Outnumbered, the Bernese conceded their second defeat in the league phase of the Europa League with a 4-0 loss.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A red card against Armin Gigovic threw YB's match plan out of kilter early on. From the 5th minute onwards, Gerardo Seoane's team struggled with one player less in the cauldron of Thessaloniki. They did well for a long time, defended with discipline and repeatedly found ways to get in front of the Greek side's goal.

However, it took a good half an hour to secure a point. In the 54th minute, the Greek championship leaders combined through the YB defense and the Italian Alessandro Bianco scored from inside the penalty area to make it 1:0. After that, the hosts played with much more ease and found space to create goal chance after goal chance against YB, who had become more risky in the meantime.

Striker Georgios Giakoumakis (67'), the astonishing youngster Giannis Konstantelias (72') and the Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba (76') completed the scoreline within a short space of time. An hour of sacrificial defending by the Swiss was rendered meaningless.

Outnumbered for the third time

The annoying thing was that the Young Boys had put themselves in an awkward position and in the role of victims - again. Making life difficult for themselves has become a bad habit for the Bernese in recent days. For the third time in a row, they had to finish a match outnumbered. Whereas against FC Zurich (3:3) they only played a few minutes with ten and then even with nine, at the weekend YB played almost a half against Basel (0:0) with one player less and in Greece almost the entire match.

Gigovic, who had already been punished with red at the weekend, paid for a dangerous kick to the ankle of an opponent. The referee, who had initially only issued a warning, only needed a quick glance at the screen to change his mind after the VAR's advice. YB began the increasingly unpleasant match outnumbered.

Difficult opponents await YB

With six points from four games, YB are still in a reasonable position in the Europa League. However, the opponents are not getting any easier. Seoane's team will have to pick up the four or five points needed to progress against Aston Villa, Lille, Lyon and Stuttgart.

Telegram:

PAOK Thessaloniki - Young Boys 4:0 (0:0)

SR Jovanovic (SRB). - Goals: 54. Bianco 1:0. 67. Giakoumakis 2:0. 72. Konstantelias 3:0. 76. Baba 4:0.

PAOK Saloniki: Tsiftsis; Kenny, Vogliacco, Michailidis, Baba; Bianco (66. Osdojew), Meite; Despodov (72. Zivkovic), Konstantelias (79. Pelkas), Taison (79. Ivanusec); Giakoumakis (79. Tschalow).

Young Boys: Keller; Janko (88. Andrews), Zoukrou, Lauper, Hadjam; Raveloson, Gigovic; Fassnacht (74. Colley), Sanches (66. Pech), Virginius (46. Monteiro); Cordova (74. Bedia).

Remarks: 5th red card against Gigovic. Cautions: 38th Raveloson. 65th Janko. 70th Hadjam. 84th Vogliacco.