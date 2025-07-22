  1. Residential Customers
Champions League Efficient Servette with the away coup

SDA

22.7.2025 - 20:57

Servette celebrate an away win in Pilsen and a good starting position for the second leg
Keystone

Two shots on goal were enough for Servette to win 1-0 at Viktoria Pilsen in the first leg of the Champions League qualifier.

Keystone-SDA

22.07.2025, 21:40

Twelve minutes had passed when Servette managed the extraordinary event of a shot on goal for the Czech league runners-up. At least it was a beautiful one. After a remarkable run of play, Giotto Morandi set up Slovakian striker Samuel Mraz, who curled the ball beautifully into the top left-hand corner. Grenat only managed a second goal in the closing stages.

The goal scored by the two new signings was enough to give Geneva an excellent starting position for the home game next Wednesday - also because the defense around the recovered captain Steve Rouiller and the strong goalkeeper Joël Mall was solid and Pilsen did not make anything countable out of its field superiority. A good dose of luck was also an advantage.

Should coach Thomas Häberli's team qualify for the third round (against Glasgow Rangers or Panathinaikos Athens), they would not only keep their Champions League dream alive, but in the worst case scenario would play in the group stage of the Conference League.

Telegram:

Viktoria Pilsen - Servette 0:1 (0:1)

SR Dabanovic (MNE). - Goal: 12. Mraz 0:1.

Servette: Mall; Magnin, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Cognat, Baron (72. Bronn); Stevanovic, Antunes (72. Srdanovic), Morandi (63. Guillemenot); Mraz (63. Varela).

