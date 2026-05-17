Plenty of spectacle, but no winner in the duel between Young Boys and Sion Keystone

Young Boys and Sion drew 3-3 in the final round of the Super League. The Valais side must now hope that St. Gallen will win the Cup in order to be represented in Europe next season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sion would have needed a win to still have a chance of finishing in 3rd place. However, the visitors have only managed this once in Bern in their last 31 games. And it was not to work on Sunday either.

After a flattering penalty and Donat Rrudhani's goal, the Valais side were on course early on. And even after the home team had turned the game around through Dominik Pech (24') and Samuel Essende (49'), the visitors did not give up. Winsley Boteli restored the Valais team's hopes of one of their rare victories in Bern by equalizing before the hour mark. However, Alan Virginius' spectacular goal to make it 3:2 just six minutes later was one blow too many. Liam Chipperfield's flattering equalizer for the efficient visitors in stoppage time was as good as it got.

Consolation for the Valais side: even a win would have been of no use to them, as Lugano clearly defeated FC Basel in the parallel match. Sion must now hope that St. Gallen win the Cup against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy on Whit Sunday. Then 4th place would also entitle them to qualify for the Conference League.

For YB, the game against Sion was a reflection of a disappointing season, which ended with the Bernese missing out on the European Cup places for the first time in twelve years.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Sion 3:3 (1:1)

28'133 spectators. - SR San. - Goals: 8. Rrudhani (penalty) 0:1. 24. Pech (Virginius) 1:1. 49. Essende 2:1. 59. Boteli (Chouaref) 2:2. 65. Virginius (Gigovic) 3:2. 90. Chipperfield (Surdez) 3:3.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Wüthrich (6. Zoukrou), Lauper, Hadjam (70. Bukinac); Pech, Gigovic; Fassnacht, Monteiro (37. Sanches), Virginius (70. Colley); Essende (70. Bedia).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi (58. Sow), Kronig, Rrudhani; Kabacalman (58. Boteli), Baltazar Costa; Chouaref, Berdayes (70. Llukes), Lukembila (58. Chipperfield); Nivokazi (58. Surdez).

Remarks: Cautions: 16 Hajrizi, 37 Baltazar Costa, 92 Chipperfield.