Leela Egli scores twice for SC Freiburg and is involved in all the goals Keystone

Various Swiss legionnaires were among the goalscorers for their clubs on the last weekend before the festive season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Leela Egli shone in the Bundesliga with a brace in SC Freiburg's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen. The 19-year-old midfielder also set up the final goal in the 80th minute for her compatriot Svenja Fölmli, who had just come on as a substitute.

In Eindhoven, Riola Xhemaili ended her seven-week goal drought with the opening goal from the penalty spot in PSV's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord Rotterdam. In Spain, Sydney Schertenleib was among the goalscorers in FC Barcelona's 6-1 win in the Cup at league rivals Alaves.