  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Leagues abroad Egli, Fölmli, Xhemaili and Schertenleib score

SDA

21.12.2025 - 22:58

Leela Egli scores twice for SC Freiburg and is involved in all the goals
Leela Egli scores twice for SC Freiburg and is involved in all the goals
Keystone

Various Swiss legionnaires were among the goalscorers for their clubs on the last weekend before the festive season.

Keystone-SDA

21.12.2025, 22:58

21.12.2025, 23:01

Leela Egli shone in the Bundesliga with a brace in SC Freiburg's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen. The 19-year-old midfielder also set up the final goal in the 80th minute for her compatriot Svenja Fölmli, who had just come on as a substitute.

In Eindhoven, Riola Xhemaili ended her seven-week goal drought with the opening goal from the penalty spot in PSV's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord Rotterdam. In Spain, Sydney Schertenleib was among the goalscorers in FC Barcelona's 6-1 win in the Cup at league rivals Alaves.

More from the department

Bundesliga. Bayern Munich confident, Mainz still without a home win

BundesligaBayern Munich confident, Mainz still without a home win

GC - St. Gallen 1:2. St. Gallen wins at GC and stays close to Thun

GC - St. Gallen 1:2St. Gallen wins at GC and stays close to Thun

Lugano - YB 3:0. The next slap in the face for the Young Boys

Lugano - YB 3:0The next slap in the face for the Young Boys