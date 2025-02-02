Frankfurt's Can Uzun (number 20) scores the late equalizer Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt averts a home defeat in the race for the Champions League starting places. The third-placed team in the table battled to a 1:1 draw against Wolfsburg.

An own goal by Tuta gave the visitors the lead in the 50th minute, following a misunderstanding between Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and the defender. Wolfsburg and former Lugano player Mohamed Amoura was also involved in the goal.

The equalizer for Eintracht was scored by substitute Can Uzun in the 81st minute.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Eintracht Frankfurt - Wolfsburg 1:1 (0:0). - 56,900 spectators. - Goals: 50. Tuta (own goal) 0:1. 81. Uzun 1:1. - Remarks: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (not in the squad).

Other game on Sunday: Bayer Leverkusen - Hoffenheim (5.30 p.m.).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 20/51 (62:19). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 19/42 (46:26). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 20/38 (45:27). 4. RB Leipzig 20/33 (34:29). 5. VfB Stuttgart 20/32 (37:30). 6. Mainz 05 20/31 (33:24). 7. Borussia Mönchengladbach 20/30 (32:30). 8. Werder Bremen 20/30 (34:36). 9. SC Freiburg 20/30 (27:36). 10. Wolfsburg 20/29 (43:35). 11. Borussia Dortmund 20/29 (36:34). 12. Augsburg 20/26 (24:35). 13th St. Pauli 20/21 (18:22). 14. Union Berlin 20/21 (16:27). 15. Hoffenheim 19/18 (25:37). 16. Heidenheim 20/14 (25:42). 17. Holstein Kiel 20/12 (31:52). 18. Bochum 20/10 (17:44).