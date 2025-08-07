  1. Residential Customers
Germany Eintracht Frankfurt sign Ritsu Doan

SDA

7.8.2025 - 08:40

Ritsu Doan has thrilled SC Freiburg fans with his dribbling and style of play over the past three seasons
Keystone

Japanese international Ritsu Doan is moving within the Bundesliga from SC Freiburg to Eintracht Frankfurt, both clubs confirmed on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

07.08.2025, 08:40

07.08.2025, 08:55

According to media reports, the transfer will cost the club €21 million plus bonuses.

Doan moved to Freiburg from the Netherlands in the summer of 2022, where he scored 26 goals and provided 23 assists in 123 competitive matches for the Breisgau club. The 27-year-old attacking player, who has played 57 international matches for Japan to date, has signed a contract with Eintracht that runs until June 2030.

