Germany Elversberg dream shattered seconds before the end

SDA

26.5.2025 - 22:46

Heidenheim cheered at the end of the barrage in Germany
Keystone

1. FC Heidenheim remain in the Bundesliga. Leonardo Scienza scored the winning goal to secure a 2-1 away victory after a 2-2 draw in the first leg with 95 minutes of stoppage time remaining.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2025, 22:48

Heidenheim thus shattered the dream of village club SV Elversberg of promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time. Mathias Honsak (9th) for Heidenheim and Robin Fellhauser (31st) for Elversberg scored the remaining goals in front of 10,000 spectators.

Heidenheim, who have even played internationally in the Conference League this season, halted SV Elversberg's fairytale journey with their late victory thanks to Scienza's goal. Four years ago, the Saarland side were still playing in the Regionalliga. Then they were promoted twice: to the 3rd division in 2022 and to the 2nd Bundesliga in 2023. However, coach Horst Steffen's team did not manage to pull off the big coup.

