Breel Embolo scores his first goal in his 13th appearance of the season Keystone

Breel Embolo contributed a goal and an assist in AS Monaco's 5-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade in the 3rd round of the Champions League.

SDA

The Swiss international striker scored his first goal in stoppage time of the first half to make it 2:1 in his 13th appearance of the season. He confidently converted a chance that had come about somewhat fortuitously.

After the break, Embolo's supposed second goal was disallowed due to a handball before he set up Japan's Takumi Minamino's 4-1 with the final pass.

Telegrams and standings:

AC Milan - FC Brugge 3:1 (1:0). - Referee Zwayer (GER). - Goals: 34 Pulisic 1:0. 51 Sabbe 1:1. 61 Reijnders 2:1. 71 Reijnders 3:1. - Comments: AC Milan with Okafor (from 60). FC Brugge with Jashari (until 83rd).

Monaco - Red Star Belgrade 5:1 (2:1). - Referee Stieler (GER). - Goals: 20. Minamino 1:0. 27. Ndiaye (penalty) 1:1. 45. Embolo 2:1. 54. Singo 3:1. 70. Minamino 4:1. 96. Akliouche 5:1. - Comments: Monaco with Zakaria (until 87) and Embolo (until 77), without Köhn (substitute).

Ranking: 1. Monaco 3/7 (9:4). 2. Borussia Dortmund 2/6 (10:1). 3. Benfica Lisbon 2/6 (6:1). 3. Brest 2/6 (6:1). 5. Bayer Leverkusen 2/6 (5-0). 6. Liverpool 2/6 (5-1). 7. Aston Villa 2/6 (4-0). 8. Juventus Turin 2/6 (6-3). 9. Inter Milan 2/4 (4-0). 9. Manchester City 2/4 (4-0). 11th Atalanta Bergamo 2/4 (3-0). 12th Arsenal 2/4 (2-0). 13th Sparta Prague 2/4 (4-1). 14. Sporting Lisbon 2/4 (3-1). 15. Lille 2/3 (1-2). 16. Bayern Munich 2/3 (9-3). 17. FC Barcelona 2/3 (6-2). 18. Paris Saint-Germain 2/3 (1-2). 19. Celtic Glasgow 2/3 (6:8). 20. Feyenoord Rotterdam 2/3 (3:6). 21. Atlético Madrid 2/3 (2:5). 22nd Real Madrid 2/3 (3-2). 23 AC Milan 3/3 (4:5). 24 FC Brugge 3/3 (2-6). 25. Bologna 2/1 (0-2). 26. Shakhtar Donetsk 2/1 (0-3). 27. PSV Eindhoven 2/1 (2:4). 27. VfB Stuttgart 2/1 (2:4). 29. Dinamo Zagreb 2/1 (4:11). 30. RB Leipzig 2/0 (3:5). 31st Girona 2/0 (2:4). 32 Sturm Graz 2/0 (1-3). 33. Salzburg 2/0 (0:7). 34. Slovan Bratislava 2/0 (1:9). 35. Young Boys 2/0 (0:8). 36. Red Star Belgrade 3/0 (2:11).

SDA