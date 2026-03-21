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Super League End of Thun's winning streak, GC goes down in Geneva

SDA

21.3.2026 - 20:00

Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli suffered another defeat
Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli suffered another defeat
Keystone

Thun suffer their first defeat in the Super League since mid-December. The leaders lost 2:1 at FC Zurich in the 31st round, while GC went down 5:0 at Servette under their new coach.

Keystone-SDA

21.03.2026, 20:00

21.03.2026, 20:45

After a run of twelve wins and one draw, Thun fell to FC Zurich of all teams. FCZ scored twice out of nothing, first through Damienus Reverson to make it 1-0 (15') and then through Ivan Cavaleiro (77') to decide the game. Leonardo Bertone made it 1:1 in the 38th minute.

The Grasshoppers got off to a horror start in their first game under coach Gernot Messner. They were already 4-0 down after 18 minutes. Junior Kadile and Miroslav Stevanovic each scored twice for Geneva.

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