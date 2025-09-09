England convincing, France and Portugal with shaky wins - Gallery England celebrate a convincing victory in Serbia Image: Keystone João Cancelo redeems Portugal late on in Hungary Image: Keystone Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola are the match-winners for France in their narrow 2:1 win over Iceland Image: Keystone Austria (Romano Schmid, front) secure an important win against Bosnia-Herzegovina Image: Keystone Erling Haaland scores five goals in the match against Moldova Image: Keystone England convincing, France and Portugal with shaky wins - Gallery England celebrate a convincing victory in Serbia Image: Keystone João Cancelo redeems Portugal late on in Hungary Image: Keystone Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola are the match-winners for France in their narrow 2:1 win over Iceland Image: Keystone Austria (Romano Schmid, front) secure an important win against Bosnia-Herzegovina Image: Keystone Erling Haaland scores five goals in the match against Moldova Image: Keystone

The favorites land victories in the World Cup qualifiers. While England impressed in Serbia, France and Portugal struggled to three points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

England put in a commanding performance in Serbia after their recent poor showing. The team of German coach Thomas Tuchel deservedly won 5:0 in Belgrade. The Three Lions laid the foundation for their fifth win in their fifth game after half an hour with a double strike (33rd/35th) from Harry Kane and Noni Madueke. Now eight points clear of their supposedly strongest opponents in Group K, the European Championship finalists are well on their way to the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal and France struggling

Portugal are also top of Group F after two games with maximum points. The Nations League winners turned around a deficit against Hungary away from home with goals from Bernardo Silva and the insatiable Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored from the penalty spot. In a hectic final phase, João Cancelo (86') had the right answer to the late equalizer from double goalscorer Barnabas Varga (84').

France struggled to a 2-1 win over Iceland in Group D. After a lapse by Michael Olise - the Bayern player made a hair-raising mistake in his own penalty area - the favorites found themselves trailing despite being in control of the game. It was only shortly before the break that superstar Kylian Mbappé equalized from the penalty spot, before Bradley Barcola scored the winner after around an hour following a counter-attack.

In the final 20 minutes, the French side defended their lead while short-handed after Aurélien Tchouaméni was shown a red card. The Icelanders' supposed equalizer did not count due to a shirt-tuck by goalscorer Andri Gudjohnsen. With six points from two games, the Equipe Tricolore lead the table.

Haaland with five goals

Austria celebrated an important victory. Ralf Rangnick's team beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2:1 in the duel between the two teams in Group H without a single point.

Norway scored a resounding victory. Erling Haaland scored five goals in the 11:1 win over Moldova. The Norwegians' fifth win in five games keeps the pressure on Italy, who won spectacularly 5-4 against Israel on Monday and are six points behind with one game less to play.

Telegrams and tables. Group D:

Azerbaijan - Ukraine 1:1 (0:0)

Baku. - SR Fotias (GRE). - Goals: 51st Sudakov 0:1. 72nd Mahmudov (penalty) 1:1.

France - Iceland 2:1 (1:1)

Paris - referee Nobre (POR). - Goals: 21. Gudjohnsen 0:1. 45. Mbappé (penalty) 1:1. 62. Barcola 2:1. 88. Gudjohnsen 2:2. - Remarks: 67. red card Tchouaméni (France).

1. France 2/6 (4:1). 2. Iceland 2/3 (6:2). 3. Ukraine 2/1 (1-3). 4. Azerbaijan 2/1 (1:6).

Group F:

Armenia - Ireland 2:1 (1:0)

Yerevan. - Referee Kikacheishvili (GEO). - Goals: 45. Spertsjan (penalty) 1:0. 51. Ranos 2:0. 57. Ferguson 2:1.

Hungary - Portugal 2:3 (1:1)

Budapest. - Lambrechts (BEL). - Goals: 21. Varga 1:0. 36. Bernardo Silva 1:1. 58. Ronaldo (penalty) 1:2. 84. Varga 2:2. 86. Cancelo 2:3.

1. Portugal 2/6 (8:2). 2. Armenia 2/3 (2:6). 3. Hungary 2/1 (4:5). 4. Ireland 2/1 (3:4).

Group H:

Cyprus - Romania 2:2 (1:2)

Nicosia. - SR Jug (SLO). - Goals: 2 Dragus 0:1. 18 Dragus 0:2. 29 Loizou 1:2. 77 Charalampous 2:2. - Remarks: Cyprus without Mall (Servette/substitute).

Bosnia-Herzegovina - Austria 1:2 (0:0)

Zenica. - SR Manzano (ESP). - Goals: 48. Sabitzer 0:1. 50. Dzeko 1:1. 65. Laimer 1:2. - Remarks: Bosnia-Herzegovina without Barisic (Basel/replacement), with Gigovic (Young Boys/until 72). 95th yellow-red card Wimmer (Austria).

1. Austria 4/12 (9:2). 2. Bosnia-Herzegovina 5/12 (11:3). 3. Romania 5/7 (10:6). 4. Cyprus 5/4 (5:7). 5. San Marino 5/0 (1:18).

Group I:

Norway - Moldova 11:1 (5:0)

Oslo. - Referee Berke (HUN). - Goals: 6th Myhre 1:0. 11th Haaland 2:0. 36th Haaland 3:0. 43rd Haaland 4:0. 45th Ödegaard 5:0. 52nd Haaland 6:0. 67th Aasgaard 7:0. 74th Östigard (own goal) 7:1. 76th Aasgaard 8:1. 78th Aasgard (penalty) 9:1. 83rd Haaland 10:1. 91st Aasgard 11:1.

1. Norway 5/15 (24:3). 2. Italy 4/9 (12:7). 3. Israel 5/9 (15:11). 4. Estonia 5/3 (5:13). 5. Moldova 5/0 (3:25).

Group K:

Serbia - England 0:5 (0:2)

Belgrade. - Referee Turpin (FRA). - Goals: 33rd Kane 0:1. 35th Madueke 0:2. 52nd Konsa 0:3. 75th Guehi 0:4. 90th Rashford (penalty) 0:5. - Remarks: 72nd red card Milenkovic (Serbia).

Albania - Latvia 1:0 (1:0)

Tirana. - Referee Sylwestrzak (POL). - Goal: 25. Asllani (penalty) 1:0. - Remarks: Albania without Bajrami (Lucerne/not in the squad). Latvia with Ciganiks (Lucerne).

1. England 5/15 (13:0). 2. Albania 5/8 (5:3). 3. Serbia 4/7 (4:5). 4. Latvia 5/4 (2:6). 5. Andorra 5/0 (0:10).