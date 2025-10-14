Harry Kane and his teammates celebrate qualifying for the World Cup Keystone

England are the first European team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with Spain and Italy also celebrating victories.

England are the first European national team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The commanding 5:0 victory over Latvia puts coach Thomas Tuchel's team seven points clear of Albania, who are in second place. This means that England can no longer be caught in the remaining games.

Portugal, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on early qualification for the World Cup. After leading for an entire half against Hungary, the team let victory slip from their grasp in stoppage time. The 2:2 draw was not enough to qualify directly.

Cristiano Ronaldo was nevertheless able to make history. The 40-year-old scored after the visitors had taken an early lead to make it 1:1 and then scored a penalty shortly afterwards to make it 2:1. With these two goals, Ronaldo became the top scorer in the World Cup qualifiers and has now scored a total of 41 times. He had previously shared the title, with 39 goals, with Guatemalan player Carlos Ruiz.

Like Portugal, the Spaniards have not yet qualified. Although they won 4:0 at home against Bulgaria, Turkey did not show any weakness against Georgia and triumphed 4:1, leaving the decision to the last two matchdays in November.

The situation is similar in Italy's group. Around a month after Italy's narrow 5:4 victory over Israel, Gennaro Gattuso's team won the second leg 3:0 at home. The Italians thus remain in touch with Norway, who are currently in first place, and can still believe that they will qualify directly for the World Cup.

Telegrams and tables.

Group F.

Portugal - Hungary 2:2 (2:1)

Lisbon. - SR Jovanovic (SRB). - Goals: 8. Szalai 0:1. 22. Ronaldo 1:1. 45. Ronaldo 2:1. 91. Szoboszlai 2:2.

Ireland - Armenia 1:0 (0:0)

Dublin. - Ref Bastien. - Goal: 70. Ferguson 1:0. - Remarks: 52nd red card against Barseghjan (Armenia).

Ranking: 1. Portugal 4/10 (11:4). 2. Hungary 4/5 (8:7). 3. Ireland 4/4 (4:5). 4. Armenia 4/3 (2:9).

Group E.

Turkey - Georgia 4:1 (3:0)

Kocaeli. - Refereed by Petrescu (ROU). - Goals: 14. Yildiz 1:0. 22. Demiral 2:0. 35. Akgün 3:0. 52. Demiral 4:0. 65. Kochorashvili 4:1.

Spain - Bulgaria 4:0 (1:0)

Valladolid. - Referee Delajod (FRA). - Goals: 35. Merino 1:0. 57. Merino 2:0. 79. Chernev (own goal) 3:0. 92. Oyarzabal (penalty) 4:0.

Ranking: 1. Spain 4/12 (15:0). 2. Turkey 4/9 (13:10). 3. Georgia 4/3 (6:9). 4. Bulgaria 4/0 (1:16).

Group I.

Estonia - Moldova 1:1 (1:0)

Tallinn. - SR Pajac (CRO). - Goals: 12. Käit 1:0. 64. Bodisteanu 1:1. - Remarks: Estonia with Käit (Thun/to 86.).

Italy - Israel 3:0 (1:0)

Udine - refereed by Turpin (FRA). - Goals: 45. Retegui (penalty) 1:0. 74. Retegui 2:0. 93. Mancini 3:0.

Ranking: 1. Norway 6/18 (29:3). 2. Italy 6/15 (18:8). 3. Israel 7/9 (15:19). 4. Estonia 7/4 (7:17). 5. Moldova 6/1 (4:26).

Group K.

Latvia - England 0:5 (0:3)

Riga. - SR Sidiropoulos (GRE). - Goals: 26. Gordon 0:1. 44. Kane 0:2. 45. Kane (penalty) 0:3. 59. Tonisevs (own goal) 0:4. 86. Eze 0:5. - Remarks: Latvia with Ciganiks (Lucerne).

Andorra - Serbia 1:3 (1:1)

Encamp. - SR Papapetrou (GRE). - Goals: 17. Lopez 1:0. 19. Garcia (own goal) 1:1. 54. Vlahovic 1:2. 77. Mitrovic (penalty) 1:3.

Ranking: 1. England 6/18 (18:0). 2. Albania 6/11 (6:3). 3. Serbia 6/10 (7:7). 4. Latvia 7/5 (4:13). 5. Andorra 7/1 (3:15).