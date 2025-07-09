England's women responded to their weak start against France with a resounding victory at the European Championships. They surprisingly outclassed the Netherlands 4:0 in Group D. France won for a second time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

They had already become a little nervous in the motherland of football. Would the "Lionesses" really be the first defending champions to be eliminated in the preliminary round of the European Championship, they wondered after the 2-1 defeat to France. On Wednesday at the Letzigrund in Zurich, which was sold out with 22,500 spectators - including the heir to the British throne Prince William and Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider - the answer was impressive: most probably not.

The Netherlands had won convincingly 3:0 against European Championship newcomers Wales in their opener, and there was widespread talk of a group of death. However, it is unlikely to be the English women who will die. In a dominant first half, Lauren James and Giorgia Stanway scored to give England a 2-0 lead, with James and Ella Toone again securing a deserved victory after the break.

No one in England now doubts that England will win their final game against Wales, but the Netherlands needed a big win against France on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals on their own.

France, meanwhile, remain on course for a first major title in the women's competition. The "Bleues" won 4:1 against European Championship debutants Wales without being pushed to their limits. Coach Laurent Bonadei had changed seven positions from the England game, which meant they needed a half-time warm-up. Shortly before the end of the first half, Swiss referee Desirée Grundbacher rightly awarded a foul penalty, which Kadidiatou Diani somewhat fortunately converted to make it 2:1.

In an atmospheric St. Gallen stadium with almost 16,000 fans, the numerous Welsh visitors also cheered. In the 14th minute, their record international Jess Fishlock scored the first European Championship goal in their history to make it 1-1.