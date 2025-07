Lausanne's new coach Peter Zeidler can look forward to reinforcements for his offensive department Keystone

Lausanne-Sport has announced the signing of English striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old comes on a free transfer and has signed a three-year contract.

Butler-Oyedeji comes from Arsenal's youth academy and made two appearances with the first team last season.